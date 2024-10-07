Menu Explore
Poll machinery hijacked by AAP: Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 07, 2024 07:20 AM IST

AAP MLAs and their cronies have hijacked the election machinery, ensuring their candidates sail through while opposition candidates are held up for hours or disqualified on spurious technicalities, Bajwa said.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday launched an attack on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly “dismantling” the democratic processes in the panchayat elections by resorting to “coercion”. Bajwa alleged that AAP leaders had issued orders to block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) to cancel the nomination papers of opposition candidates on fabricated grounds.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File)

“This is a calculated and sinister plot directed from the top. AAP MLAs and their cronies have hijacked the election machinery, ensuring their candidates sail through while opposition candidates are held up for hours or disqualified on spurious technicalities. This is not an election — this is an autocratic takeover of our villages,” Bajwa stated.

“Bhagwant Mann has become nothing more than a weak figurehead, allowing his political masters in Delhi to dictate every move. His government is handpicking sarpanches and fixing elections through intimidation all while he conveniently looks the other way,” Bajwa charged.

“Bhagwant Mann loves to preach about electing sarpanches unanimously, yet he couldn’t even unite his own village of Satauj. If the people of his village have no respect for him, what does that say about his leadership across Punjab? His reign is built on illusions, empty speeches and misplaced priorities,” Bajwa mocked.

“It is high time the Election Commission intervenes to ensure that these elections are conducted fairly,” he added.

Follow Us On