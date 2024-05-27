Poll material sans publisher name, press gets notice in Ludhiana

The administration conducted surprise checks at a printing press on Monday situated in Field Ganj area near civil hospital. ARO Alankar said that after the teams came to know about the violation, a raid was conducted at the printing press and hoardings and posters were confiscated without the names of publishers and printers. (HT File)

Working under the supervision of Ludhiana Central assistant returning officer (ARO) Ojasvi Alankar, the flying squad team (FST) along with other concerned officials confiscated campaigning material like hoardings or posters of different political parties from the printing press as the name of publisher and printer were not mentioned on the material.

According to the information, a notice has also been issued to the owner of the printing press in this regard as this is the violation under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Alankar said that it is mandatory to print the names of printer and publisher on any kind of hoardings, posters. The confiscated material has been kept at the concerned police station. Further, the action will be taken as per the norms of the Election Commission on India (ECI), the ARO added.