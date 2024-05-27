 Poll material sans publisher name, press gets notice in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poll material sans publisher name, press gets notice in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 27, 2024 10:40 PM IST

According to the information, a notice has also been issued to the owner of the printing press in this regard as this is the violation under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951

The administration conducted surprise checks at a printing press on Monday situated in Field Ganj area near civil hospital.

ARO Alankar said that after the teams came to know about the violation, a raid was conducted at the printing press and hoardings and posters were confiscated without the names of publishers and printers. (HT File)
ARO Alankar said that after the teams came to know about the violation, a raid was conducted at the printing press and hoardings and posters were confiscated without the names of publishers and printers. (HT File)

Working under the supervision of Ludhiana Central assistant returning officer (ARO) Ojasvi Alankar, the flying squad team (FST) along with other concerned officials confiscated campaigning material like hoardings or posters of different political parties from the printing press as the name of publisher and printer were not mentioned on the material.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the information, a notice has also been issued to the owner of the printing press in this regard as this is the violation under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

ARO Alankar said that after the teams came to know about the violation, a raid was conducted at the printing press and hoardings and posters were confiscated without the names of publishers and printers.

Alankar said that it is mandatory to print the names of printer and publisher on any kind of hoardings, posters. The confiscated material has been kept at the concerned police station. Further, the action will be taken as per the norms of the Election Commission on India (ECI), the ARO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Poll material sans publisher name, press gets notice in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On