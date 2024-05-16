Poll-ready: Website to help voters track crowd at polling centres in Ludhiana

In a unique initiative taken by the district administration to facilitate the voters on the polling day (June 1), general observer Divya Mittal, police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye and district election officer (DEO) of Ludhiana parliamentary constituency Sakshi Sawhney launched the website (voteforludhiana.in) at BachatR Bhawan on Thursday. The information on the website would be updated after every half an hour. (HT file)

Through this, voters can track the crowd at the polling centres on the day of the election, allowing them to go to the centre to vote according to their convenience. The information on the website would be updated after every half an hour. This website will also help in increasing voter turnout.

DEO Sawhney said that the administration is taking significant steps to increase voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections, and this is a unique initiative taken to facilitate the residents.

Residents can track the crowd at any polling station through the website by submitting information regarding the booth number, constituency etc. A QR code has also been generated by the administration which will lead the residents directly to the website (voteforludhiana.in).

Sawhney said that different initiatives are also being taken for ensuring sheds, lemonade, fans etc. at the polling stations, so that the voters should not face any inconvenience due to heat.

The DEO said that the administration is committed to ensure maximum participation during the general elections and the aim is to achieve the target of more than 70 percent voter turnout (Iss Baar, 70 Paar). These initiatives will surely help in increasing voter turnout. General observer Divya Mittal and police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye appreciated the efforts being made by the administration and appealed to the residents to exercise their ‘Right to Vote’ for a stronger democracy.