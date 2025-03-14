Polo set for revival in Punjab: Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh to clash at Hola Mohalla Mela

In a bid to promote and popularise polo, Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation is organising an exhibition match between Chandigarh Polo Club and Sri Anandpur Sahib polo team on March 14, giving a platform to local enthusiasts to showcase their talent. The match will be organised at Anandpur Sahib with spectators expected to witness the match in high numbers. The match will be organised at Anandpur Sahib with spectators expected to witness the match in high numbers. (HT File)

The event is set to take place with the support and insights from Sodhi Vikram Singh, an international polo player who has competed in several international polo events in the past.

Singh who represents Anandpur Sahib Heritage Foundation said, “This polo match to be played on Holla Mohalla, would be an opportunity for the local community to witness the skill and camaraderie of both local and international polo athletes in a celebration of culture, sportsmanship, and heritage. This is a wonderful opportunity to engage the local community in the sport of polo, celebrate our heritage, and create lasting memories.”

By participating in this event, the Chandigarh Polo Club aims to introduce the sport to a wider audience.

Following the successful exhibition matches held during the Maghi Mela at Sri Muktsar Sahib earlier this year in January, where a total of six matches were played over three days, and polo received an overwhelming response the Chandigarh Polo Club is eager to build on that momentum.

“The Chandigarh Polo Club aspires to become India’s premier polo academy by making the sport accessible to players from urban areas to the grass root level. Following the success of the Indian Polo Association (IPA) season in December and a series of exhibition matches at the Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib, the club is now focused on promoting polo across Punjab and Haryana. In Chandigarh, we have advanced talks with the Chandigarh administration to further strengthen and develop the sport. Our polo club at Khuda Lahora will soon introduce night polo matches, significantly extending the playing window. Traditionally, polo is played for about six months during the winter in India but with this facility, the season will expand to nine months,” said Dilpreet Singh Sidhu, president, Chandigarh Polo Club, who organised the polo matches and had also organised Maharaja Ranjit Singh Polo Trophy in December 2024 in Chandigarh.