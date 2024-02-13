Poonch ‘custodial killings’: White Knight Corps commander assured speedy probe: Ex-panch Sadeeq

White Knight Corps commander Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva has assured a speedy probe and justice to the kith and kin of three men who were killed allegedly in army custody and the 11 injured on December 22, said Mohammad Sadeeq, former panch of Topa Peer village. The men were rounded up for questioning and taken to the 48 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Bafliaz after a terror ambush in army troops Dhatyar Morh in Poonch’s Surankote on December 21. 16 Corps commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva meeting civilians’ kin at Topa Peer village in Poonch on Monday. (HT Photo)

Four soldiers were killed and three were injured in the ambush.

The deceased civilians, Safeer Hussain, 44, Showket Ali, 22, and Shabir Hussain, 32, hailed from Topa Peer village. Sadeeq, who is uncle of Showkat Ali, said, “On Monday, the Lt Gen visited Dera Ki Gali and met the kin of the civilians. The injured, their families and two sarpanches from Pangai and Topa Peer met him as well.”

“The GOC told us that he wanted to meet us. He also blamed Pakistan for the terror attack,” said Sadeeq.

The former panch added, “He said that the army probe was on and it won’t be dragged for long. He asked us to trust the army and assured speedy justice.”

The 16 corps commander announced ₹20,000 each for the treatment of injured.

“GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and GOC Romeo Force interacted with Peer Topa & Pangai residents and community elders. He reiterated #IndianArmy’s commitment to peace and stability. #Communalharmony #ProjectMilap,” White Knight Corps wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”.