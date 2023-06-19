Diarrhoea outbreak: No water contamination found in main pipeline of Dhire Majra village

Diarrhoea outbreak in Mohali village According to the report that was submitted to the deputy commissioner, Aashika Jain, the poor quality of pipes used for connecting water supply by residents of the village was suspected to be the reason behind the outbreak of the disease. (HT Files)

No water contamination has been found in the main pipeline from which the water is being supplied by the water supply department at Dhire Majra village near Lalru in Mohali, finds a report prepared to probe reasons of diarrhoea outbreak at the Mohali village.

As many as 65 persons had taken ill due to diarrhoea outbreak in the village, while two children are suspected to have died of the disease.

According to the report that was submitted to the deputy commissioner, Aashika Jain, the poor quality of pipes used for connecting water supply by residents of the village was suspected to be the reason behind the outbreak of the disease.

Meanwhile, the water supply department has snapped the connections of 186 houses. The health authorities conducted three rounds of survey and collected water samples of 186 houses. A medical camp was organised for the third consecutive day, states the report.

Sources revealed that public health department and water supply department employees had asked the residents to fix the snag and avoid installing illegal connections and cutting of water supply lines.

What the report says

“On June 16, a report was received from Dhire Majra village stating that a three-month-old girl had died, and a toddler had taken ill. The toddler also died on June 17. Following this, a medical camp by the health department was organised at the village. During the camp, some villagers who had taken ill were instructed not to consume portable water that was being supplied to their houses.

Situation under control: DC

DC Ashika Jain after a meeting with various departments to assess the impact of the diarrhoea outbreak in the village said the situation was under control and no new case had been reported since Saturday afternoon.

A total of 65 cases have been reported in the last three days and the causes of the deaths of two children can only be confirmed after further investigation, she said.

She added that all patients are stable and in the process of recovery. Only one person is currently receiving treatment at a Dera Bassi hospital and his condition is stable.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and medical teams have been deployed to prevent any further spread of the disease,” she added.

The source water (tubewell) has been examined and its chemical composition has been found to be correct. However, the report for the consumers’ water is still pending. As a precautionary measure, chlorinated water is being supplied through two tankers. The water supply pipeline has been inspected, and no leaks have been found, she said.

The connections of consumers suspected of having leakages have been disconnected, the DC said.

Sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta said medical teams have conducted three door-to-door surveys, covering a total of 186 houses so far. Additionally, a medical camp has been organised in the village for the past three days. ORS solution packets are being distributed, and people are being educated about disease prevention.

He said it has been found that poor quality pipes were used by residents for supplying water which may have led to the mixing of sewage with water and triggered the disease.

Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja stated that medical teams are already working to control the disease. In case of emergencies or medical requirements, dial 104.

No complaint received on toll free number: Dept

The water supply department has stated that no complaints were registered by the villagers on their toll free number (18001802468) last month.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the department is checking private connections in all villages under its jurisdiction. The connections will be fixed as per the provision of the 15th Finance Commission. These documents in this regard will be sent to the BDPO office by Monday.