Poor upkeep of roundabout in Chandigarh: Firm’s contract scrapped
Cracking the whip against poor maintenance of roundabouts throughout the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday ordered cancellation of agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 31/32-46/47 roundabout.
The contract was allotted to M/s Meera and Rakesh Sharma, Chandigarh, for two years up to November 11, 2023.
The commissioner further ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit a report on the upkeep of all 30 roundabouts with pictorial evidence and maintenance records. She said all non-performing agencies will face immediate cancellation of contract.
Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home: Lakhanpal
Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy
Punjab Police: Too many wings hamper policing, say experts
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement on setting up an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to take on organised crime has not only added one more wing to the Punjab Police but has also raised questions on whether the formation of these specialised units brings the desired results or ends up weakening the district police force.
Ludhiana| Gangster, seven aides booked for kidnapping man at gunpoint
Eight persons, including notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukha Barewal, have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint from Barewal area on Monday night. When Complainant Chandan Kumar, 35, a resident of Barewal reached near SBI Bank ATM in Barewal, the accused, who were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio, intercepted him and kidnapped him at gunpoint. Chandan, however, managed to escape the vehicle and take shelter in his aunt's house.
