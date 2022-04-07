Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poor upkeep of roundabout in Chandigarh: Firm’s contract scrapped
Poor upkeep of roundabout in Chandigarh: Firm’s contract scrapped

Chandigarh MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday ordered cancellation of agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 31/32-46/47 roundabout in Chandigarh
The MC commissioner has also ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit a report on the upkeep of all 30 roundabouts in Chandigarh, with pictorial evidence and maintenance records.
The MC commissioner has also ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit a report on the upkeep of all 30 roundabouts in Chandigarh, with pictorial evidence and maintenance records.
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cracking the whip against poor maintenance of roundabouts throughout the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday ordered cancellation of agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 31/32-46/47 roundabout.

The contract was allotted to M/s Meera and Rakesh Sharma, Chandigarh, for two years up to November 11, 2023.

The commissioner further ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit a report on the upkeep of all 30 roundabouts with pictorial evidence and maintenance records. She said all non-performing agencies will face immediate cancellation of contract.

