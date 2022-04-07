Poor upkeep of roundabout in Chandigarh: Firm’s contract scrapped

Cracking the whip against poor maintenance of roundabouts throughout the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Wednesday ordered cancellation of agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 31/32-46/47 roundabout.

The contract was allotted to M/s Meera and Rakesh Sharma, Chandigarh, for two years up to November 11, 2023.

The commissioner further ordered the superintending engineer, horticulture, MC, to submit a report on the upkeep of all 30 roundabouts with pictorial evidence and maintenance records. She said all non-performing agencies will face immediate cancellation of contract.