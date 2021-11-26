Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Portraits of 3 personalities installed at Central Sikh Museum
Portraits of 3 personalities installed at Central Sikh Museum

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and others unveiling portraits of Kuldeep Singh Wadala and other Sikh personalities at Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex , Amritsar, on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Portraits of three Sikh personalities --- Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee former general secretary Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Wadala, Baba Ram Singh Nanaksar Singhra, Karnal, and Baba Didar Singh Harkhowal Wale --- were installed in the Central Sikh Museum on Thursday.

After the “ardas” (prayer), the portraits were unveiled by SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur in the presence of head granthi of Harmandar Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh and others.

Speaking on this occasion, Kaur said Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Wadala, Baba Ram Singh and Baba Didar Singh have rendered special services to the Sikh Panth.

While Wadala served as the general secretary of SGPC, he worked for 18 years for the Kartarpur Corridor. Similarly, Baba Ram Singh and Baba Didar Singh were great personalities devoted to the Sikh faith, she said.

Friday, November 26, 2021
