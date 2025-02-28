Possessing 115 banned injections lands Chandigarh man in jail for 12 years

Over three years after a Chandigarh resident was caught with 115 vials of buprenorphine injection, a synthetic opioid, in Lalru in December 2021, a local court has awarded him 12-year rigorous imprisonment As per case files, Sonu Kumar was caught with the banned injections at a checkpost near Fauji Ground in Lalru on December 18, 2021. (iStock)

The special Mohali NDPS court of judge Harsimranjit Singh also slapped a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on Sonu Kumar, 39, a resident of Sector 37-C.

As per case files, Kumar was caught with the banned injections at a checkpost near Fauji Ground in Lalru on December 18, 2021.

On spotting the police team, Kumar had tried to flee, but a team led by ASI Jagtar Singh apprehended him, leading to recovery of 115 vials of buprenorphine injection and another 115 vials of Avil, an anti-allergic medicine.

Finding a prima-facie case, the court had framed charges against the accused under Section 22 of the NDPS Act, to which the accused pleaded “not guilty” and claimed trial.