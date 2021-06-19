Post-matric SC Scholarship row: Raghav Chadha terms Punjab govt anti-Dalit

Terming the Congress-led state government “anti-Dalit”, Delhi MLA and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha slammed chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Friday, over the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam .

Chadha was in the city to support the six AAP leaders who have been sitting on hunger strike at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk seeking Dharamsot’s resignation, including deputy leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and senior leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

Chadha said that Congress leaders are fighting with each other over the seat of the CM, while the future of over 2 lakh SC and backward class students has been jeopardised due to the scam.

Colleges are not releasing their roll number, as the government has failed to release the scholarship amount.

Chadha added that a case should be registered against Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot under the SC/ST Act, as they are responsible for the scam.

He said that Congress government has released some amount to the private colleges after AAP raised the issue, but the students will not be able to sit for their exams till the balance of ₹1,539 crore is released.

“The Captain government, during his tenure, has not only embezzled scholarship money but also crores of rupees in the procurement of vaccines and Fateh kits,” said Chadda, while adding that the AAP willcontinue the agitationtill the roll numbers of Scheduled Caste students are not released.