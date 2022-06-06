Power engineers body backs Haryana’s stand on BBMB
The All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) on Sunday backed Haryana government’s demand that the Centre should repeal new rules regarding appointment of whole time members in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
In a statement, AIPEF said since 1967, the member power has been from Punjab and member irrigation from Haryana and this arrangement is logical as these two states are the biggest shareholders in BBMB, bearing the maximum expenses.
“These partner states have the right to manage the assets and this right cannot be snatched away and given to outsiders,” AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said, adding that Haryana has urged the central government to repeal the new laws for the appointment of member irrigation in BBMB at the earliest.
The member irrigation is the permanent representative of the state and instrumental in addressing the needs and issues, especially due to fluctuation in availability of water in the catchment areas.
“The selection of these posts on a pan-India basis would be a major loss of control and feeling of deprivation in the state as they will not have any say in the running of day to day affairs in BBMB,” said the AIPEF, pointing out that BBMB projects are owned , managed and financed by the partner states, and entrusting the portfolio of irrigation and power outside the states defies all logic.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics