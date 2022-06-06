Power engineers body backs Haryana’s stand on BBMB

The All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) on Sunday backed Haryana government’s demand that the Centre should repeal new rules regarding appointment of whole time members in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

In a statement, AIPEF said since 1967, the member power has been from Punjab and member irrigation from Haryana and this arrangement is logical as these two states are the biggest shareholders in BBMB, bearing the maximum expenses.

“These partner states have the right to manage the assets and this right cannot be snatched away and given to outsiders,” AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said, adding that Haryana has urged the central government to repeal the new laws for the appointment of member irrigation in BBMB at the earliest.

The member irrigation is the permanent representative of the state and instrumental in addressing the needs and issues, especially due to fluctuation in availability of water in the catchment areas.

“The selection of these posts on a pan-India basis would be a major loss of control and feeling of deprivation in the state as they will not have any say in the running of day to day affairs in BBMB,” said the AIPEF, pointing out that BBMB projects are owned , managed and financed by the partner states, and entrusting the portfolio of irrigation and power outside the states defies all logic.