Power officials, cops held hostage in Hisar village

The officials had gone to check power theft in the village. (Representational image)
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:36 AM IST

A six-member team of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials and two cops were held hostage in Hisar’s Sisar village on Saturday during a raid to check power theft. Those held hostage included a junior engineer. The officials and cops were released only after Hansi sub-divisional magistrate intervened in the matter.

The villagers alleged the team members misbehaved with some women while visiting their houses in the early hours. Vikash Sisar, a villager, said the team couldn’t produce any document authorising them to carry out the raid. “Some team members misbehaved with women. It has become a routine for the electricity officials to harass villagers,” he said.

