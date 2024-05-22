Power outage plagues Mohali amid sweltering heatwave

As temperatures soar and heatwave grips the region, several societies and areas of Kharar are grappling with severe power outages, plunging residents into distress. Frequent and unannounced power cuts have compounded their misery, with officials attributing the disruptions to increased load. Burnt-out transformers in many areas are taking an excruciating 12 to 16 hours to repair. (HT file photo for representation)

Residents are facing prolonged power cuts during the day for repairs, while high demand at night prevents air conditioners from functioning, while coolers and fans offer little respite.

Burnt-out transformers in many areas are taking an excruciating 12 to 16 hours to repair. Frustration mounts as calls to complaint numbers go unanswered at night, leaving residents sans information and solutions.

Residents hassled

Residents report that power outages have become a regular occurrence in the city, and despite the administration’s grand promises, the problem remains unresolved. This is not the first time they have had to wait so long for power repairs. Every summer, they face similar problems.

Kishen Ji Hakhoo, a resident of Shiwalik Avenue, Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, said, “We’ve been receiving power for only five to six hours each day for the past three days. On Monday night, the power went out around 7.30 pm and wasn’t restored for nearly 20 hours.”

Brahm Das, another resident of the same society, said, “In addition to the long cuts, the transformers in the area spark and blast every few months, especially during peak summer. Electricity department should replace them with high-capacity systems to prevent these prolonged power outages.”

Kharar executive engineer Inderpreet Singh, stated, “To enhance the capacity of the Sunny grid, we replaced two transformers of 20 watts each with 31.5 watts each. This task had to be done prior to the onset of extreme heat conditions. Although it took some time, we have now completed the installation, and the power supply will remain stable from this point forward.”

Outcry in Zirakpur over power cuts

Similarly, in Dashmesh Enclave Society, located in the Dhakoli area of Zirakpur, a power outage occurred from Monday night at 9 pm until Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 pm, lasting over 16 hours. Residents were highly distressed by the prolonged outage. Surprisingly, the society’s transformer fuse blew, expected to be repaired within 15-20 minutes. Despite lodging 17 complaints overnight, residents alleged that no official or employee from the power department responded to their concerns.

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has also written to the superintending engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) regarding repeated power cuts in the city, urging him to increase the number of employees immediately and install transformers as per requirement.