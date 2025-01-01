Power subsidy: Himachal CM gives up electricity subsidy, urges well-off consumers to voluntarily give up subsidies

Aiming to ease financial constraints on Himachal Pradesh state electricity board, chief minister urged the affluent residents to voluntarily surrender their power subsidies, while giving up his subsidy. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Sukhu began the New Year by giving up his power subsidy amounting to ₹625 per month on the five electric meters in his name as per the records.

“The affluent citizens of the state should voluntarily surrender their power subsidies. This will not only ease the financial strain on the state electricity board but also support the economically weaker sections of society,” said Sukhu while submitting the required form to Himachal Pradesh state electricity board chairman Sanjay Gupta. Presently, 125-unit free electricity is provided on one connection.

“In an informal discussion and detailed discussion all Cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state have agreed to forgo their subsidies,” said Sukhu while adding that the government spends ₹2,200 crore annually on electricity subsidies and ₹200 crore monthly on salaries and pensions of electricity board employees.

“While it is our responsibility to provide social security to those who have served the state, it is equally important to ensure that subsidies reach the truly deserving. Wealthy individuals should not benefit from subsidies that could be better utilised to uplift the underprivileged.” he said.

He emphasised that affluent citizens with multiple electricity meters should relinquish subsidies to support the development of the state. He also said that these measures could save the state ₹200 crore annually, enabling better support for the poor. “Himachal Pradesh has abundant resources, but the government is financially constrained. Our collective efforts can change that,” he said.

To facilitate this, the government has introduced a toll-free number, 1100, and a simple form to opt out of subsidies. He urged the well-off consumers to “voluntarily” waive their subsidies through the electricity online portal of the board, by calling helpline numbers 1100 or 1912, or by visiting their nearest electricity sub-division.

He reiterated the vision of the present state government for making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and making all possible efforts to reform the system which have led to a gradual revival of the state’s economy.