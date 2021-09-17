PPCB chairman urges farmers to shun stubble burning practice

Adarshpal Vig, chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board, while speaking during a PAU live programme on Thursday, called upon the farmers to shun the practice of stubble burning as it affects the health and environment.

Lauding the efforts of PAU in developing technologies for crop residue management, he advised the farmers to adopt in-situ and ex-situ technologies.

GS Kocher, head of the department of microbiology, informed the farmers about the recommended biofertilizers for various crops as well as their availability.

Amarjit Singh, senior extension specialist (Plant pathology), dwelt upon disease management in paddy.

Rajat Sharma, IT in charge, explained the participation process for the two-day-long PAU Kisan Mela that is scheduled to commence from September 17.

Later, PAU experts Jagwinder Singh Jodha, Gurpreet Virk, and Ravinder Bhalooria shed light on farm operations for the next fortnight.