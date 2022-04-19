PPCB to penalise Ludhiana MC for failure to manage solid waste
After fire incidents were reported at the municipal corporation’s primary dumping ground on Tajpur Road for four consecutive days, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Monday said that it will penalise the civic body for its failure to manage the city’s solid waste.
The PPCB officials observed that lack of solid waste management in the city was resulting in air and water pollution.
Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage had accumulated on the main dump site of the municipal corporation. Waste processing has not been taking place on the site since February 2021, after A2Z company terminated its solid waste management contract with the city. Everyday around 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city and dumped on the landfill. As per civic body officials, fires erupt at the main dump site due to generation of highly combustible methane gas amid high temperatures.
A major fire had broken out at the landfill site on Friday night, which raged for around 19 hours. Toxic smoke shrouded the area, leaving residents living in its proximity gasping for breath. More fire incidents have been reported from the site since. As the waste continued to smoulder, firefighters were seen stationed at the dump on Monday as well.
Alleging that they were facing respiratory and skin issues due to regular fire incidents, residents of Mahavir Jain Colony, GK Estate, Puneet Colony, Naamdev Colony, and Kakka village among other areas in the vicinity of the landfill have been clamouring for action against the civic body.
PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai said that PPCB officials had visited the site, and the case file had been forwarded to the senior officials for taking a final decision on the penalty to be imposed on the civic body.
Meanwhile, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said that the project to dispose of 5 lakh metric tonnes of garbage in a phases was at a nascent stage, and that the MC was looking into hiring a solid waste management contractor in the city.
₹1.8 crore penalty still due
Last year too, the PPCB had imposed a ₹1.8 crore penalty on the civic body on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the period from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. However, the MC has not paid the penalty yet.
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
