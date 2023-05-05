PPCC chief Warring lashes out at BJP over wrestlers’ protest

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its stance on the wrestlers’ protest. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its stance on the wrestlers’ protest. (ANI file)

Warring, while addressing a public meeting, alleged that BJP leaders deliberately ignored the issues concerning the people of the country.

Taking a jibe at Union minister Anurag Thakur, Warring said, “Instead of campaigning in Jalandhar, he should have met the wrestlers protesting in Delhi, paid heed to their issues and concerns, and addressed their legitimate demands.”

“The silence of a sports minister on such a sensitive issue will keep haunting the entire fraternity of athletes for generations to come,” he added.

Slamming the state government, the PPCC chief said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP were two sides of the same coin.

“They may appear opposite to each other, but they have got each other’s back. Their sole aim is to malign the image of the Congress,” he added.