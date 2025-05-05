Prayer meet remembers Karnal naval officer killed in Baisaran

Thousands of mourners from different walks of life gathered to pay their final respects to Naval Officer Lt Vinay Narwal during a prayer meeting organised in his memory in Karnal on Sunday. Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan with slain Lt Vinay Narwal’s wife, Himanshi, and his grandfather Hawa Singh during a prayer meet in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The meeting, held at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium, witnessed huge crowd.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan; Suman Saini, wife of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini; MLAs Jagmohan Anand and Yogender Rana; mayor Renu Bala Gupta; AITF chief Viresh Shandilya; officers from Indian Navy; administrative officials and others were present.

The slain officer’s widow, Himanshi, his parents Rajesh and Aasha, sat in silent grief, while his twin sister Srishti Narwal addressed the gathering on behalf of the family.

She shared childhood anecdotes how they loved watching their favourite movie “LOC: Kargil” and Vinay would say, “....Srishti, one day your brother will also come wrapped in a tricolor. I would scold him,” she said.

Srishti also shared that Vinay used to surprise the family by visiting them unannounced while he was studying, but they were never ready for this shocking surprise.

Kalyan said that the loss to the family is irreparable, but the Centre, state governments and the society stand with the family.

During her emotional address, Suman Saini said, “In this hour of grief, the whole of state and the country stands with the family.”

MLA Anand read condolence messages from CM Saini and Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal.

Similar messages from Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also read at the meeting.