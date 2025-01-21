Pre-budget discussion with women: Centre, Hry govt committed to women’s empowerment: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and Haryana governments are actively working towards empowering women. He said that the government’s goal is to ensure women become key contributors to the nation’s development. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini posing for selfies after the sixth pre-budget consultation with women for Budget 2025-26 held in Panchkula on Monday. (Nayab Saini/X)

Speaking during the sixth pre-budget consultation with women for Budget 2025-26, held in Panchkula, the chief minister expressed confidence that the suggestions provided by women on Monday would play an important role in further empowering and strengthening women in the upcoming budget.

A total of 35 women, playing leading roles across various fields, participated in the pre-budget consultation and shared their suggestions with the chief minister. The women who shared ideas included Anganwadi workers, members of self-help groups, Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, representatives from NGOs, progressive women farmers, and women entrepreneurs. In addition, young women from Haryana who took part in the Prime Minister’s Vikasit Bharat Young Leaders programme in New Delhi on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti also shared their valuable suggestions.

The chief minister said that in order to realise the concept of an inclusive budget, the state government is seeking suggestions from various sections of society. The best suggestions received will be incorporated in the state government’s budget. He mentioned that, for the first time, the state government has introduced a system where residents can submit budget-related suggestions online from the comfort of their homes.