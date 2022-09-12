Pregnant woman killed in lightning strike; 2 children injured
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sita Devi, wife of Inder Kumar, resident of Darbhanga, Bihar
DHARAMSHALA A pregnant woman was killed, and her two children were injured after being struck by lightning at Jalgran village near Una town. The incident happened late on Sunday when it was raining heavily in the area.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sita Devi, wife of Inder Kumar, resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. They worked as labourers. Una Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Ankit Sharma said that lightning struck the hut in which the family lived. Locals rushed the mother and the children to Regional Hospital, Una, where Sita Devi was declared dead by the doctors.
Injured children Aditya Kumar, 5, and Shivraj, 4, are under treatment.
Man kills wife in Pragpur, Kangra
A migrant labourer killed his 22-year-old wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in the Pragpur area in the Dehra subdivision of Kangra on Monday.
The couple lived in Tiyalu village and were natives of Samastripur, Bihar.
The accused has been identified as Tavik Khan, 25 and has been arrested, said Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Chand Sharma.
He said a police team rushed to the spot after receiving the information in the morning, and investigations were underway. “A team of forensic experts from Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Dharamshala, also visited the spot to collect evidence. The motive of the murder was not clear, and the accused was being interrogated. Khan has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Man drowns in Lahaul’s Chandertal Lake
A man was feared to have drowned in Chandertal Lake in the Lahaul-Spiti district. The incident happened late on Sunday. The missing person was identified as Pawan Kumar, hailing from Buragran village in the Kullu district.
Director of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the deceased’s body hasn’t been found yet, and the local administration has called a team of divers from Sundernagar to trace him.
-
Plaintiffs recite bhajans, seek blessings of Almighty before going to courtroom
VARANASI Apart from the district court that dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit seeking worship rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the temple of lord Hanuman at Bhartendu Park here also remained in focus on Monday as the plaintiffs and counsel from the Hindu side began their day by seeking blessings of the Almighty and reciting bhajans ahead of the case hearing.
-
Jharkhand: 4 held for barging into Ranchi school, molesting girls
Four youths have been arrested for allegedly barging into a government-run high school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi carrying guns and molesting girls, besides assaulting and threatening the school staff who objected to their act, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on September 5 during the Teacher's Day function at Project High School, Sadma, on the outskirts of Ranchi. The four arrested were identified as Muzammil Ansari, Firdaus Ansari, Zameel Ansari and Taufeeq Ansari.
-
Minister slaps legal notice on party MLA for defamation
The political rivalry between two legislators of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has escalated, with state's food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh shooting off a legal notice to Bima Bharti, accusing her of maligning her image in public by levelling false allegations. Lesi Singh is an MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Dhamdaha constituency while Bharti is an MLA from Rupauli, both in Purnia district.
-
Bihar’s agri minister puts own dept in dock for fudged data, corruption
Bihar's agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh has put his own department in the dock, saying it was running on fudged data and there was pervasive corruption in paddy procurement and sale of seeds and fertilisers. “Being the minister of agriculture department, you can call me Choron Ka Sardar (leader of thieves),” Singh said at a public gathering at Chand in Kaimur district on Sunday, a video clip of which has begun circulating on social media.
-
State Backward Classes Commission orders status quo on Maratha demands for inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: Quasi-judicial body Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) at a hearing on Monday held off on deciding on petitions from Maratha groups seeking inclusion in the Other Backward Class category citing the Maratha quota case pending before the Supreme Court. MSCBC chairperson Justice Anand Nirgude (retired) and members, Advocate BL Sagar Killarikar and Laxman Hake conducted a hearing in Pune on Monday to decide on applications by a clutch of Maratha groups.
