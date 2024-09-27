Prem Garg vows to develop Panchkula-Barwala as industrial hub

In an apparent dig at his rival from Congress, Chander Mohan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Prem Garg on Thursday announced that instead of making hollow promises of turning Panchkula into Paris, the AAP will develop the city into a world-class industrial and business park. AAP candidate Prem Garg interacting with voters in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

He emphasised that the current industrial area lacks basic infrastructure, which will be addressed as a priority.

Garg, who was campaigning in different sectors of Panchkula, promised that the AAP will make every effort to establish Panchkula-Barwala on the global map through the development of a “multi-storeyed industrial park”.

The AAP candidate highlighted that the industrial and business park will create employment opportunities for the youth. Additionally, the establishment of new ancillary units will accelerate industrial activities in the region. He also noted that Panchkula’s dedicated and hardworking businessmen will have the chance to explore new heights in B2B trading on a global scale.

“The AAP does not believe in ‘empty rhetoric’ or ‘political posturing”. Instead, our focus is on implementing concrete development projects at the grassroots level,” said Garg, adding, “The party’s aim is to drive employment generation, international trade and comprehensive development, ensuring a robust economy for the state.”

He also shared a road map for the project that will be prepared soon in collaboration with local industrialists under a public-private partnership.

BJP will win Panchkula seat with huge majority: Gupta

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday claimed that the BJP government will be formed in Panchkula with a huge margin and the party will register a big victory.

Gupta said this after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address under the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” programme, in which he directly communicated with Haryana BJP workers through audio-bridge technology.

Addressing the workers, the BJP candidate said, “People of Haryana have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister told the workers that it is more important to win the hearts of the common people because after winning the hearts, it becomes easy to win votes.”

Congress candidate Chander Mohan during an event in Sector 16, Panchkula. (Sant Arora/Hindustan Times)

Will resolve parking issue at Panchkula court: Chander Mohan

Seeking the support of the Panchkula Bar Association, Congress candidate Chander Mohan on Thursday assured the lawyers of resolving the parking problem at Panchkula court on priority.

Addressing the members of the Bar association, Chander Mohan said, “The parking problem at Panchkula court is very serious, it will be solved soon. As soon as the Congress government comes, all problems and demands will be met on priority .”

Chander Mohan’s son Siddharth Bishnoi submitted a letter to deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Thursday on behalf of his father to stop the illegal construction in the Jhuriwala forest area and to ensure compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal.

In the letter, the Congress candidate explained that before June 2021, the Jhuriwala land was solely a forest area, home to various types of wildlife. However, following the orders of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the forest was destroyed and the entire city’s garbage started being dumped there. This practice continues to this day, with local residents opposing it from the beginning and wildlife being severely affected, the letter said.

Chander Mohan claimed instead of making efforts to restore the forest, illegal construction work has begun in the area. “I belong to the Bishnoi community, which has consistently worked for the protection of forests and wildlife. Recently, a female leopard was killed in a road accident near Jhuriwala after being hit by a truck, one of the reasons for which was the destruction of the Jhuriwala forest. Hence, it is crucial to stop the illegal construction happening in the Jhuriwala forest area,” he added.

BJP is anti-farmer, says Chaudhary

Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress candidate from Kalka assembly constituency Pradeep Chaudhary termed the BJP “anti-farmer”.

“The government is not purchasing paddy, due to which the crops of the farmers are getting wet in the rain. The government has always troubled the farmers,” alleged Chaudhary, who held back-to-back public meetings in Raipur Rani on Thursday.

Addressing the villagers, the Congress candidate said, “The youth today are not getting jobs and unemployment is increasing.”

Will make Kalka leading constituency in state: Shakti Rani

BJP candidate from Kalka assembly constituency Shakti Rani Sharma promised to make Kalka the leading constituency in the state, during her campaign on Thursday.

Shakti Rani Sharma, who was in Chikkan village, tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” programme with residents. Meanwhile, her MP son Kartikeya Sharma carried out a door-to-door campaign, reinforcing the party’s commitment to the development of the Kalka constituency.

Mukesh Badal, daughter join Congress

Father-daughter duo Mukesh Badal and Sargam Badal, who shot to fame after making it to a dance reality show, joined the Congress in Pinjore on Thursday. Congress candidate from Kalka Pradeep Chaudhary’s son Aman Chaudhary formally inducted them into the party. Badal said he will campaign for Pradeep and will organise a rally soon.