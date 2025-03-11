President arrives in Chandigarh for two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Chandigarh on Monday evening for a two-day visit to Punjab and the Union territory. President Droupadi Murmu receives a warm welcome from Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini upon her arrival in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)

Murmu was received at the Chandigarh airport by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Earlier in the day, the President attended the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar.

On Tuesday morning, President Murmu will travel to Bathinda from Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh for the convocation ceremonies of the Central University of Punjab and AIIMS, Bathinda.

The President will return to Chandigarh in the evening and reach Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali. Later, a civic reception will be hosted in her honour by the Punjab government. She will then attend a banquet dinner hosted by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

On March 12, President Murmu will begin her day by planting a Rudraksh sapling at Punjab Raj Bhawan. She will then attend Panjab University’s 72nd annual convocation.

Following the event, she will depart from Chandigarh in the afternoon, concluding her two-day visit.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday due to special arrangements, urging commuters to plan their travel accordingly. From 8.45 am to 10 am and 4.30 pm to 5.45 pm, movement will be restricted on Sarovar Path from Hira Singh Chowk (Sector 5/6-7/8) to New Labour Chowk (Sector 20/21-33/34) and on Dakshin Marg from New Labour Chowk to Airport light point.

Additionally, between 5.45 pm to 8 pm, traffic restrictions will be in place on multiple routes, including Sarovar Path from Hira Singh Chowk to New Labour Chowk, Dakshin Marg from New Labour Chowk to Tribune Chowk, and Purv Marg from Tribune Chowk to Faidan Barrier.

Similarly, several routes around the ISB campus on Airport Road in Mohali will also be barricaded and diverted from 5 pm till 8 pm on Tuesday. Hence, Mohali police have advised commuters to opt for alternative routes.