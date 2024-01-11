close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / President Murmu to inaugurate Surajkund fair in Faridabad on Feb 2

President Murmu to inaugurate Surajkund fair in Faridabad on Feb 2

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to extend a personal invitation to the President. The fair is scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 18

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Surajkund International Crafts Mela at Faridabad on February 2, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to extend a personal invitation to the President. The fair is scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 18.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Later, Khattar told reporters that the President has agreed to inaugurate the fair.

The Chief Minister said he will participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a biennial event initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar in Gujarat during his tenure as the chief minister of the state.

The summit attracts investors from both India and abroad, bringing together professionals from diverse fields for discussions. He said discussions during the summit will include topics such as establishing connections between Haryana and African countries, exploring contributions from individuals in various sectors, including education and technology. In addition, there will be deliberations on how Haryana can play a supportive role in the agriculture sector of African nations.

