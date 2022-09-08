Repeat question paper: MA Political Science entrance exam cancelled at MDU
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s student wing INSO, led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal gheraoed, the office of registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja and alleged that the varsity had replicated the question paper for admission to MA (Political Science), besides flagging alleged irregularities in admission to other courses.
The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Wednesday cancelled the entrance exam of Masters of Arts (Political Science) for the academic session 2022-23 after complaints that the question paper of the previous year was replicated.
The university had conducted the entrance examination on August 25.
Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s student wing INSO, led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal gheraoed, the office of registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja and alleged that the varsity had replicated the question paper for admission to MA (Political Science), besides flagging alleged irregularities in admission to other courses.
INSO’s Rohtak president Pradeep Sharma said, “The varsity should take strict action against those who had framed the question paper. Was the Political Science department head aware of this or not? A probe needs to be carried out to fix responsibility – whether it was on part of the controller of examination branch or Political Science department. If the varsity authorities could not check the question paper, why are they getting salary and holding positions.”
Admission marred with irregularities, says Deswal
INSO national chief Deswal alleged that there were irregularities in the entire admission process for bachelors and masters courses.
“The admission to LLB and LLM courses were put on hold after many students who got higher marks did not make the cut-off. Dean academic affairs Navratan Sharma assured us transparency in the admission process and strict action against the guilty employees. If the transparency is not adopted, we will lodge FIR against the varsity authorities and shut the gates of MDU,” the INSO national president added.
MDU controller of examinations BS Sindhu said the entrance exam of MA (Political Science) would now be re-conducted on September 14 from 3 pm to 4.15 pm.
“The roll number and examination centres of all candidates will remain the same,” he added.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics