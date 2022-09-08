Repeat question paper: MA Political Science entrance exam cancelled at MDU

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Wednesday cancelled the entrance exam of Masters of Arts (Political Science) for the academic session 2022-23 after complaints that the question paper of the previous year was replicated.

The university had conducted the entrance examination on August 25.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)’s student wing INSO, led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal gheraoed, the office of registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja and alleged that the varsity had replicated the question paper for admission to MA (Political Science), besides flagging alleged irregularities in admission to other courses.

INSO’s Rohtak president Pradeep Sharma said, “The varsity should take strict action against those who had framed the question paper. Was the Political Science department head aware of this or not? A probe needs to be carried out to fix responsibility – whether it was on part of the controller of examination branch or Political Science department. If the varsity authorities could not check the question paper, why are they getting salary and holding positions.”

Admission marred with irregularities, says Deswal

INSO national chief Deswal alleged that there were irregularities in the entire admission process for bachelors and masters courses.

“The admission to LLB and LLM courses were put on hold after many students who got higher marks did not make the cut-off. Dean academic affairs Navratan Sharma assured us transparency in the admission process and strict action against the guilty employees. If the transparency is not adopted, we will lodge FIR against the varsity authorities and shut the gates of MDU,” the INSO national president added.

MDU controller of examinations BS Sindhu said the entrance exam of MA (Political Science) would now be re-conducted on September 14 from 3 pm to 4.15 pm.

“The roll number and examination centres of all candidates will remain the same,” he added.