Pride march in Chandigarh celebrates identity inclusivity

The LGBTQIA+ community of tricity and their allies marched together celebrating diversity and pride in their identities under the banner of “Garvotsav 2024” on Sunday. Members of LGBTQIA+ community during Pride march from Panjab University to Sector 17 in Chandigarh. (HT)

Over 500 people started the march from the Student Centre at Panjab University and walked through inner roads of Sector 15 and Sector 16 and reached Sector 17 Plaza. The day started with traditional folk dance and western dance performances by transgender persons.

The Garvotsav 2024 was a 10 day-long celebration starting March 1 and included events like panel discussions on gender affirming healthcare, film screening, discussion on prevention of HIV/AIDS and other STIs, potluck picnic, and a queer mela.

MX Dhananjay, a trans activist and founder of Saksham Prakriti Welfare Society Chandigarh stated, “This Pride celebration should be a platform for transgender visibility for the next 10-15 years. Trans people have always been at the forefront of the LGBTQIA+ movement, and this Pride, we’ll see that again – with Gidda performances prominently featuring trans people.”

Yana (she/her), a student of BA English Honours at Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College stated, “Last year, Pride was a turning point for me. Attending those events surrounded by like-minded people provided crucial support as I explored my identity on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. That experience was transformative. This year, I returned to Pride with a newfound sense of pride and a clear understanding of who I am.”

Vridhi Jain (they/them), a member of core team of Garvotsav 2024 stated, “Pride isn’t just a celebration, it’s a medium of visibility to show the society and the government that we exist. I attended my first Pride in 2022 and the very next year I joined the planning team. Pride exists to demand our rights, recognition and to be treated with respect.”