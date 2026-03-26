Printing industry hikes rates in Ludhiana Amid West Asia tensions as input costs push sector to brink

Citing an unprecedented surge in raw material costs and mounting global pressures, the Offset Printers Association (OPA) has announced an immediate revision in printing and packaging service prices, warning that the industry is on the verge of becoming unsustainable. The increase will vary by product. (HT Photo)

Industry leaders said the crisis has been aggravated by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted supply chains and driven up the cost of key inputs such as imported wastepaper, coal, chemicals and energy. These factors, coupled with domestic price hikes, have significantly increased operational costs for printing and packaging units.

According to industry estimates, finished paper prices have risen by ₹2 to 6 per kg in recent weeks, while kraft paper and duplex board—critical for packaging—have become costlier by ₹3 to 4 per kg, leading to more than a 10% rise in carton and corrugated box prices. Hardwood pulp prices had already seen a 20–25% increase over the past year, with further hikes in writing and printing paper grades announced earlier this year.The increase will vary by product.

OPA president Parveen Aggarwal said the sector has absorbed repeated cost shocks over the past 18 months but has now reached a breaking point. “The printing and packaging industry has always been the silent backbone of FMCG, pharma, e-commerce and education sectors. However, a cumulative 30–40% rise in raw material costs has made it impossible to continue operations at old rates. This decision is about survival, not profit,” he said.He warned that without a corresponding increase in service charges, thousands of MSME units and lakhs of jobs could be at risk.

Senior vice-president Kushl Kumar Jain said the association has resolved that members will accept new orders only at revised rates reflecting actual input costs. “This is a collective and responsible step to safeguard the future of the industry,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, OPA general secretary Kamal Mohan Chopra urged industry stakeholders to remain united. He said failure to take timely action could make business operations unviable in the near future. The association has appealed to clients, publishers, corporates and the public to understand the situation, stating that a marginal increase in service prices is essential to sustain the sector and maintain quality and timely delivery. OPA also expressed willingness to engage with government authorities and stakeholders to find long-term solutions to stabilize raw material prices.