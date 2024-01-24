Prioritise accident cases within 24 hours: Ludhiana government hospitals told

In a move to address prolonged delays in treating accident cases, civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh on Wednesday has directed the government hospitals in Ludhiana to prioritise accident cases and provide treatment to injured persons within the first 24 hours of admission. Dr Aulakh underscored the need to prioritise the treatment of injured individuals promptly, emphasising that any lapses would result in accountability for the designated senior medical officers. (HT)

Expressing concern over the extended hospitalisation of accident victims without timely medical attention, Dr. Aulakh issued the directive to senior medical officers at civil and sub-divisional hospitals.

Highlighting the pivotal role of quick intervention in accident cases, Dr. Aulakh highlighted the potential repercussions not only for patients but also for the overall image of the healthcare department. He said that experts, including bone specialists and anesthetists, are available at the district hospital and all sub-divisional hospitals. Additionally, essential facilities such as X-ray, blood banks, and laboratories are accessible in these medical institutions.

Dr. Aulakh outlined two avenues for the treatment of accident cases – either under the Ayushman Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana or through the newly instituted first 24-hour free emergency scheme. This dual approach aims to streamline the treatment process and ensure that patients receive immediate attention.

To enforce this directive and maintain accountability, the deputy medical commissioner will conduct weekly audits of accident cases. These audits will comprehensively review the adherence to the 24-hour treatment protocol and submit reports to Dr. Aulakh.