Private Schools: 7-member regulatory body formed in Ludhiana

To ensure that no private school violates the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2019, and to redress complaints of parents and students with respect to fee hike, books and transportation charges, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday constituted a seven-member district-level regulatory body under the chairmanship of Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains.

The DC said district education officer (DEO, secondary) is the member secretary of the body and the members are assistant commissioner (grievances), DEO (elementary), retired DEO Sawaranjit Kaur, retired principal Anoop Kumar Passi and superintendent grade-1.

She said the committee has been directed to implement the provisions of the Act in letter and spirit and ensure that parents don’t face any problems with respect to fee hike by unaided schools.

Bains said no stone will be left unturned to implement provisions of the Act. He asked parents to approach them and report their complaints against schools. He ensured that no complaint will go unresolved.

He also appealed to all private schools to manage their affairs as per the norms fixed by the state government through this Act and added that strict action will be taken against them if they are found violating regulations.