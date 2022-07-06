Private Schools: 7-member regulatory body formed in Ludhiana
To ensure that no private school violates the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2019, and to redress complaints of parents and students with respect to fee hike, books and transportation charges, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday constituted a seven-member district-level regulatory body under the chairmanship of Khanna additional deputy commissioner Amarjit Bains.
The DC said district education officer (DEO, secondary) is the member secretary of the body and the members are assistant commissioner (grievances), DEO (elementary), retired DEO Sawaranjit Kaur, retired principal Anoop Kumar Passi and superintendent grade-1.
She said the committee has been directed to implement the provisions of the Act in letter and spirit and ensure that parents don’t face any problems with respect to fee hike by unaided schools.
Bains said no stone will be left unturned to implement provisions of the Act. He asked parents to approach them and report their complaints against schools. He ensured that no complaint will go unresolved.
He also appealed to all private schools to manage their affairs as per the norms fixed by the state government through this Act and added that strict action will be taken against them if they are found violating regulations.
All promises made in the manifesto will be kept: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that the government would deliver on all the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra before the 2022 assembly elections. The MGNREGA, he said, turned out to be a successful tool for job creation in villages. Further enumerating achievements, he said 50141 self-help groups had been set up under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission.
Extremely heavy rain possible, red alert issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur : IMD
The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra on Wednesday indicating extremely heavy rainfall and an orange alert for Mumbai till July 10, after heavy rains lashed various parts of the state. The low-pressure area now lies over Kutch and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels tilting south westwards with height.
Ludhiana | Residents stage protest over erratic water supply, unscheduled power cuts
Raising hue and cry over erratic water supply and unscheduled power cuts, residents of Ambedkar Nagar in ward number 29 staged a protest outside councillor Prabhjot Kaur's office on Wednesday. As per the information, the residents at first went to protest outside the office of MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and then moved to the office of councillor stating that the municipal corporation has failed to resolve the issue despite repeated complaints.
Woman, three lawyers arrested for extorting money after lodging fake rape case in UP’s Agra
Agra police arrested three lawyers and a woman allegedly involved in extorting money by lodging a fake rape case against a man. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the superintendent of police Vikas Kumar said that a complaint was lodged on June 24 at Hari Parvat police station by a woman, posing as a rape victim, against the accused Rahul Kumar. Rahul and his family members also threatened her.
Water meters bypassed by bungalow, row house, gunthewari home owners; notices issued
The installation of water meters has seen 20% opposition from various housing societies and bungalow owners. During the sampling audit in Pashan, Aundhgaon, Susgaon, Sutarwadi, Ganeshkhind road and Shivajinagar, it has also been found that more than 700 homes are wasting water up to 12,000 litre per capita per day (LPCD) as against the permissible limit of 150 LPCD.
