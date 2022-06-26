PROA passes resolution against financial commissioner revenue for mistreatment of officers
Punjab revenue officers’ association (PROA) has passed a resolution against financial commissioner revenue (FCR) Anurag Aggarwal, condemning his alleged arrogant and humiliating attitude towards revenue officers.
Gurdev Singh Dham, president of PROA, said that a meeting of executive body of the association was held to discuss various issues, including revengeful attitude and misbehaviour of FCR Anurag Aggarwal towards revenue officers.
“Sukhcharan Singh Channi, Secretary of PROA met FCR to request regarding sanctioning of his ex-India leave to visit his daughter in Canada. But FCR used filthy language and asked him to leave his room. This is not the one and only incident happened with revenue officers who visit him for their service matters. Revenue officers are perturbed and under deep stress with this arrogant attitude and behaviour of highest authority,” he said.
He said that the association is seeking time for a meeting with FCR for discussion and resolution of confronting issues but to no avail.
“Therefore, it is a humble request to revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa to bring this sensitive issue to the notice of chief minister, as well as look into this matter of misbehaviour and non- sanctioning of ex-India leave of revenue officer to avoid any unsavoury situation of harassment,” he said in the resolution.
Ruins of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s mansion to host religious event on his death anniversary
In an effort to regain the lost splendour of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's historical buildings at his summer capital Dinanagar in Gurdaspur and promote tourism, the district administration, for the first time, will organise a religious event in the ruins of the Sikh ruler's mansion on June 29 to mark his death anniversary. During the religious function, path of Sukhmani Sahib will be held in a pandal.
HC allows Jalandhar man to go abroad; says pendency of an FIR no ground to deny him permission
The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed a Jalandhar man, an accused in a criminal case, to go abroad, observing that pendency of an FIR would not mean that The petitioner, Kanwalpreet Singh Kalra would not return back. The petitioner, Kanwalpreet Singh Kalra, had approached the high court after he was denied permission to fly to Canada to attend the convocation ceremony of his daughter by a Jalandhar court.
Congress regime spent recklessly, left behind ₹24,351 crore unpaid liability: Mann govt’s white paper
Two days ahead of its first budget, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, while painting a grim picture of the state finances, on Saturday tore into the previous Congress government for “reckless spending” and saddling it with “unpaid liability” of ₹24,351 crore besides a colossal debt. Another ₹7,117.86 crore is unpaid power subsidy claimed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for supply to agriculture, domestic and industry consumers last year.
2 cops booked for helping gangster Duneke obtain passport on forged documents
Moga Amid investigation by the anti-Gangster task force into the gangsters operating from abroad, the district police on Saturday booked two cops for allegedly helping gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke to obtain a passport by tampering police verification process using forged documents. The case was registered against assistant sub-inspector Prabhdyal Singh and head constable Gurwinder Singh, who were found guilty of helping Duneke.
EcoSikh to plant 450 mini forests in Amritsar
To tackle environmental degradation in Amritsar, US-based environmental organisation EcoSikh will plant 450 Guru Nanak Sacred forests comprising 550 trees each in the next five years in the city. The charitable organisation fighting climate crisis will launch the five-year campaign on Monday, the 445th foundation day of its Amritsar chapter. The campaign- Eco Amritsar 450- will culminate on the 450th anniversary of its founding in 2027.
