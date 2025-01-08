Process for alternate route for Shimla airport underway: DC

The district administration is working on building an alternate route along with a rescue route for Jubbarhatti airport in Shimla. DC Kashyap said that alternate route and rescue route are very necessary for the airport and the administration is working for this and all the formalities will be completed in the coming time. (HT representational)

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday.

DC Kashyap said that alternate route and rescue route are very necessary for the airport and the administration is working for this and all the formalities will be completed in the coming time.

The DC directed a joint team of public works department, revenue department officials, airport management to inspect the spot within a week and prepare a detailed report.

The report will also mention the current status of both private and government land. At the same time, the team will also give its report regarding the rescue route.

“Only after this, a detailed proposal will be made for both the routes and sent to the state government so that in-principle approval can be obtained for both the routes in the shortest possible time and budget provision can be made,” said deputy commissioner.