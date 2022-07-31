Process of CLUs, building plans simplified, says minister Nijjar
: Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday said that the process of Change of Land Use (CLU) and building plans have been simplified to ensure that no illegal colonies are allowed to develop.
He said that the Punjab government has empowered all municipal corporation commissioners and additional deputy commissioners (ADC) at the district level as competent authorities for the purpose of CLU and issuing approvals to develop colonies.
He also clarified that the CLUs and layouts would be cleared by municipal commissioners and ADCs. Similarly, building plans would be cleared by municipal commissioners in case of municipal corporations and EOs in case of municipal councils/nagar panchayats/improvement trusts.
He said that a notification in this regard has also been issued. This step will not only facilitate the people but also help to bolster the economic development of the state and create new horizons, he added.
Nijjar said that the government was committed to provide ultra-modern facilities to the people and was working constantly towards strengthening cities’ infrastructure to provide better facilities to the residents. He said that the concerned urban local bodies have also been instructed to ensure clearance of pending cases within a week.
Instructing officials to ensure that no illegal colony should come up in their respective jurisdiction, the minister also urged the public to desist from investing their life savings in illegal colonies.
Directing to strengthen public grievance redressal system, he said that the municipal commissioners and additional deputy commissioners will hear the complaints of the citizens by organising a public grievance camp on one dedicated day in a week, preferably Thursday and no office visit or meeting will be held on this day. ENDS
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
