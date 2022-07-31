Process of CLUs, building plans simplified, says minister Nijjar

: Local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday said that the process of Change of Land Use (CLU) and building plans have been simplified to ensure that no illegal colonies are allowed to develop.

He said that the Punjab government has empowered all municipal corporation commissioners and additional deputy commissioners (ADC) at the district level as competent authorities for the purpose of CLU and issuing approvals to develop colonies.

He also clarified that the CLUs and layouts would be cleared by municipal commissioners and ADCs. Similarly, building plans would be cleared by municipal commissioners in case of municipal corporations and EOs in case of municipal councils/nagar panchayats/improvement trusts.

He said that a notification in this regard has also been issued. This step will not only facilitate the people but also help to bolster the economic development of the state and create new horizons, he added.

Nijjar said that the government was committed to provide ultra-modern facilities to the people and was working constantly towards strengthening cities’ infrastructure to provide better facilities to the residents. He said that the concerned urban local bodies have also been instructed to ensure clearance of pending cases within a week.

Instructing officials to ensure that no illegal colony should come up in their respective jurisdiction, the minister also urged the public to desist from investing their life savings in illegal colonies.

Directing to strengthen public grievance redressal system, he said that the municipal commissioners and additional deputy commissioners will hear the complaints of the citizens by organising a public grievance camp on one dedicated day in a week, preferably Thursday and no office visit or meeting will be held on this day. ENDS