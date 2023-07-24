Process to disburse relief for crop loss due to floods soon after verification: Khattar

On the demand of compensation to farmers who lost their crops due to the floods, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said an online portal (e-kshatipurti) has been launched so that the affected farmers could report their losses and claims could be verified by district-level officials within a week and process to disburse compensation will start soon after. On the demand of compensation to farmers who lost their crops due to the floods, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said an online portal (e-kshatipurti) has been launched so that the affected farmers could report their losses and claims could be verified by district-level officials within a week and process to disburse compensation will start soon after. (HT File Photo)

He said that instead of raising questions over these online portals, Opposition leaders should understand the importance of these portals as it helps in timely delivery of compensation to the flood victims.

The chief minister also handed over financial aid of ₹24 lakh to the families of six deceased who lost their lives due to the floods and incessant rains. He said that financial assistance has been handed over to the families of 35 people in eight districts.

‘Great personalities do not belong to a particular community’

Reacting to tension between the members of Gurjar and Rajput communities over unveiling of a statue in Kaithal depicting the ninth-century ruler Mihir Bhoj, a Gurjar ruler, Khattar urged both the communities to maintain peace and not indulge in such controversies.

“Mahapurush (great personalities) do not belong to a particular community or caste. They belong to all,” the CM said in reply to a question that the members of the Rajput community were taking out protest march and announcing boycott of BJP leaders for not taking action against the members of the Gurjar community, who installed the statue unveiled by Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar on Thursday.

“Such great personalities belong to everyone, and they do not represent a particular community. People should refrain from being involved in such controversies,” he said, adding that these issues should be sorted out peacefully and amicably.

Efforts on deal with floods

About the situation of flood-affected districts in Haryana, the chief minister said, “I have conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. We think that the situation is under control in Sirsa but there is a need to increase the flow of water towards Rajasthan. But another spell of rain in Himachal had added to the flow of water in rivers and it will reach Haryana. Efforts are being made to deal with any such situation.”

Job opportunities for youths

On the allegations of Opposition parties that unemployment in the state is at its peak in the past several years, the chief minister said that the Opposition was misleading people on the issue of unemployment. The state government is providing numerous employment opportunities to the youth, he added.

During his visit to Karnal, the CM said the state government will increase job opportunities for the youth and provide financial support for the education of underprivileged children to ensure they receive quality education.

Monthly House meeting of MCs

Presiding over a review meeting of the ULB department at the Karnal Municipal Corporation office, the CM said that monthly house meeting should be held in every municipal corporation and every councillor should get an opportunity to raise the issues of their wards.

Approved colonies to be notified soon

The CM said that according to the records, the work of approving all the unapproved colonies across the state is moving at a fast pace. The work of approving 36 colonies of Karnal which come under the MC is under progress. He said that the colonies of the state which are to be approved will be notified soon.

Holds Jan Samvad programme

He held another round of Jan Samvad programme at ward number 8 and 18 in his constituency in Karnal for hearing the grievances of people.

