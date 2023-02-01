Proclaimed offender lands in police net in Ludhiana

Ten days after being declared proclaimed offender by the court, a snatcher landed in the police net on Wednesday near Barewal’s Sua road.

The accused has been identified as Mahinder Khatri, alias Nepali, a resident of Barewal Awana village.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of additional session judge Ashok Kapoor on January 21, 2023, and had been booked under section 379B (snatching with hurt wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in March 2019 at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, in-charge of Raghunath police post, said the accused was involved in snatching mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables from the residents.