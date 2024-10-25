Procurement pangs: Centre wants to punish farmers, alleges Speaker

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday alleged that non-lifting of rice from Punjab’s shellers was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” of the BJP-led Union government to undermine the state’s farming community and penalise farmers as retribution for their successful opposition to the three controversial agricultural laws. During his visit to Tanda grain market, Sandhwan said that the Centre has failed to ensure lifting of rice from state shellers and unsuccessful in guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), leaving farmers in crisis. Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. (HT File)

Speaker Sandhwan supervised the paddy lifting operations at the grain market and assured that with the cooperation of farmers, mill owners, commission agents and labourers, no obstacle would impede the purchase, lifting and payment process in the mandis.

“The Centre wants to penalise farmers in the mandis as retribution for their successful opposition to the three controversial agricultural laws”, alleged the Speaker, advising that instead of engaging in “petty political calculations”, the Centre should acknowledge Punjab’s significant contribution to the nation’s food security and ensure immediate relief by expediting rice procurement besides lifting of rice from shellers.