Project to clean buddha nullah: Ludhiana MC chief pulls up PSPCL officials over delay in setting up power station

With the construction of 225 mld sewer treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur expected to be completed by December, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner, Shena Aggarwal pulled up Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials to expedite work on the 66kv substation needed to operate the treatment plant.

The directions were sent out during the meeting conducted by Aggarwal to review the progress of ₹650 crore project to clean the buddha nullah on Wednesday.

Officials from the PSPCL, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) present in the meeting said 70% of the work on the project, which includes construction and upgradation of STPs, installation of interceptor line alongside the nullah, has been completed.

PSPCL officials, meanwhile, said the construction of the 66kv station might take another six more — but added that a temporary connection will be provided for the STP by the end of December.

Aggarwal also directed PPCB and civic body officials to complete the survey of dairy units both within and outside the MC limits at the earliest, saying action should be taken against dairy owners who are still dumping cow dung and other dairy waste in the nullah.

Notably, experts in the past have highlighted the civic body’s failure to clean the nullah and added money spent on STPs will go to waste if the authorities fail to stop dumping of cow dung in the drain.