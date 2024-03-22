Pro-Khalistan activist jailed for stabbing at I-Day event in UK

London : A 26-year-old pro-Khalistan Sikh activist who pleaded guilty to causing injury to two Indian-origin men and a female police officer at an Indian Independence Day related community event in west London last year has been sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment. Gurpreet Singh was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment; may face deportation to India after end of his jail term.

Gurpreet Singh appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty in January to the unlawful wounding of victims Aashish Sharma and Nanak Singh and causing actual bodily harm to police constable Justine Nicolle Farrell, as well as a fourth count of affray. The incident occurred during an Indian Independence Day related community event in Southall on August 15 night last year, with videos circulating on social media showing a clash involving some pro-Khalistan extremists and police officers chasing suspects.

“Gurpreet Singh was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment after he entered guilty pleas in respect of four counts on the indictment on January 12,” a court official said.

The court heard that the Indian national was carrying his ‘kirpan’, which was used as a “weapon of offence”. Singh could face deportation to India at the end of his sentence.

“I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, both in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event,” said Metropolitan Police Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighbourhood policing in west London at the time of the incident last year.

“We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened. We would urge people to avoid echoing or adding to speculation. Fortunately, none of those injured were seriously hurt and there were no fatalities,” he said.

Constable Justine Farrell was involved in detaining Singh and sustained a small cut to her hand, which the Met Police said did not require hospital treatment.