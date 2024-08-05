Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on walls of Goriwala govt school

The Dabwali police have launched an investigation after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the walls of government girls’ school at Goriwala in Sirsa on Sunday. Village sarpanch Gurcharan Singh said that they informed the police and it were erased in the presence of police. (iStock)

The incident came to light when a worker reached the school and found the slogans written on the walls and later informed the village sarpanch.

Village sarpanch Gurcharan Singh said that they informed the police and it were erased in the presence of police.

A spokesman of Dabwali police said that the police recovered a liquor bottle and some sharp -edged weapons.

“It seems that the accused had consumed liquor in the school premises and they wrote pro-Khalistan slogans, which were erased. An investigation is underway to arrest them and police are in process of registering an FIR against unknown persons,” the spokesman added.