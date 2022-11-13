Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pro-Khalistan graffiti found scrawled near Radha Soami dera in Ferozepur

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found scrawled near Radha Soami dera in Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 10:09 PM IST

A pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled near Dera of Radha Soami at Talwandi Bhai, a rural town 25 kms from Ferozepur district HQ. The miscreants used black spray, police said

The SSP said that the miscreants used a black spray to make the graffiti on the boundary wall of Dera. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A pro-Khalistan graffiti was found scrawled near Dera of Radha Soami at Talwandi Bhai, a rural town, 25 kilometres from the Ferozepur district headquarters.

“This recently came into notice, suspected to be written last night. Investigation has been initiated and suspects will be apprehended soon as police are scanning the area’s CCTV footage to identify the miscreants,” said senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba.

The SSP said that the miscreants used a black spray to make the graffiti on the boundary wall of Dera.

Earlier, on June 13 and July 22, pro-Khalistan graffiti was found in a village scrawled and posters pasted on the boundary wall of the office of the divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, respectively.

In past Police have made a few arrests in these incidents, which have been attributed to a conspiracy hatched by US-based banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice.

Sunday, November 13, 2022
