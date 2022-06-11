Pro-Khalistan slogan found written at Faridkot sessions judge’s house

A pro-Khalistan graffiti was found painted on a wall of the official residence of district and sessions judge, Faridkot, in the heart of the city on Saturday. A Khalistan flag was installed on gate number three of the Faridkot court complex.

‘Khalistan zindabad’ slogan was found written on the wall just metres away from the front gate where security was posted. The security guard immediately removed the flag early morning, while the wall of the sessions judge’s residence was painted by the cops.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel and founder of the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had also released a video on social media which has been filmed by the persons who painted pro-Khalistan slogan on the session judge’s residence and also installed the Khalistan flag at the court complex.

In CCTV footage of the court complex, a person was seen installing the Khalistan flag at the entrance gate at 2:46 am on Saturday.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avneet Kaur Sidhu said, “A video of SFJ activist Pannun has come to the light and slogans were written on a wall. We have registered a case and alerted all teams at checkpoints. We are also going through the CCTV footage of the area to identify the people behind this. The investigation is under process.”

She said prima facie it appears to be the work of people who want to disturb peace in Punjab. Police are probing all angles, the SSP added.

Police have registered a case under Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act at the Faridkot city police station.

On May 13, Khalistan slogan was found written on a wall at a park in Faridkot.