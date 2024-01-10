Prolonged ‘dry’ spell in Himachal affecting crops

Himachal is experiencing a dry January after a gap of 17 years with the first eight days recording no rainfall in the state. The rain-deficit has started to affect the crops being grown in the region. Himachal is grappling with arid conditions, with only slight prospects of light snowfall in higher regions, such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kullu. Kufri received season’s first snowfall on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

This climatic shift is attributed to a weakened Western Disturbance influenced by the formation of a low-pressure area in the North Pole and the Mediterranean region.

Shimla meteorological centre’s director Surender Paul said, “ Typically, active disturbances result from the convergence of cold air from the North Pole and hot air from the Mediterranean region. This time, however, the wind at the North Pole is exceptionally low and a dominant low-pressure area hinders the advancement of winds. Consequently, temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are higher than normal.”.

Farmers in the low-lying hills and plains of Himachal are facing challenges of fog and drought. The fog is particularly detrimental to small and vulnerable plants, such as peas, wheat and garlic in waterlogged areas. While some farmers have planted new fruit trees, the persistent fog poses a threat to older and smaller plants.

This poses a significant challenge for farmers and g fruit growers, requiring innovative strategies to safeguard their crops.

Farm experts at the Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Forestry and Horticulture have advised the fruit growers and farmers on protective measures against frost. Satish Bhardwaj, head of the environmental science department, said covers should be put on small fruit plants using materials such as grass, reeds and dry corn stalks.

“The shelters should be positioned open toward the southeast direction to ensure adequate sunlight. Regular light irrigation and the use of smoke generated by burning dry grass are recommended to safeguard fruit plants from the adverse effects of frost,” he said.

“In lower elevations drought-like conditions have been created due to dry and warm weather which will cause mortality in new plantations. In sunny areas, canker and sunburn issues will be more prevalent,” said Harish Chauhan, president of Himachal Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association

MeT predicts precipitation in higher reacher today, tomorrow

the MeT department has forecast two days of wet spells in higher reaches while a yellow alert for dense fog has been sounded for low-lying areas. Paul said the minimum temperatures were staying above normal in the state.

He said shallow to moderate fog is expected in Una, Nurpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh, Baddi and Sundernagar (Mandi).

Meanwhile, Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest in the state, recording a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 5.1 in Samdoh, minus 3.2 in Kalpa, Narkanda minus 2 and minus 0.6 in Reckong Peo. Famous tourist resort of Kufri shivered at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

State capital Shimla saw a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.