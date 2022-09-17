Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Prominent eatery owner fined 22K for road cave-in incident

Prominent eatery owner fined 22K for road cave-in incident

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 04:03 AM IST

Four days after a major road cave-in incident was reported near Shastri Nagar railway crossing , MC has held a nearby prominent eatery responsible for the same and has imposed a penalty of ₹22,865 on the same

In the notice served to prominent eatery Aman Chicken, the civic body officials mentioned that the restaurant’s owner had improperly attached its sewer connection with the MC sewer line and fined it for road cave-in. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four days after a major road cave-in incident was reported near Shastri Nagar railway crossing (Ishmeet Chowk), the municipal corporation (MC) has held a nearby prominent eatery responsible for the same and has imposed a penalty of 22,865 on the same on Friday.

In the notice served to Aman Chicken (copy with HT), the civic body officials mentioned that the restaurant’s owner had improperly attached its sewer connection with the MC sewer line. This led to leakage in the sewer line and caused soil erosion following which the road portion caved-in. The decade-old brick sewer line has been installed in the area.

Further, it has been stated that a notice was served to the restaurant’s owner to provide receipts or any other documents regarding the sewer connection on September 12, but the owner failed to present the same till Friday. Following this, a penalty of 22,865 has been imposed and served to the owner.

A major portion of the road caved-in near Shastri Nagar railway crossing on Monday. After the incident, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi and MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon inspected the site. Apprehending that the incident took place due to a faulty connection of the restaurant, the MC staff was directed to inspect the site and take action against the restaurant owner.

