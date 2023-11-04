Promising franchise, 2 dupe city resident of 4.7 lakh, booked

Fraudsters have duped a city resident of ₹4.75 lakh on the pretext of helping him in availing a franchise of multinational packed sweets and snacks company after he submitted an online application for the same. Fraudsters have duped a city resident of ₹ 4.75 lakh on the pretext of helping him in availing a franchise of multinational packed sweets and snacks company after he submitted an online application for the same. (Representational image)

Following the complaint of Kartar Singh, 46 a resident of Shri Bhaini Sahib, the Koom Kalan police registered a case against two accused identified as Ajay Kumar of West Bengal and Somya Ranjan Ghana of Odisha.

The complainant stated that on September 16 he made an online search looking for the contact number of the company to avail a franchise. He found a number and made a call. Minutes later, he received a call from another number. The caller introduced himself as an employee of the company. The accused sent him a form to fill. On September 18, the accused asked to transfer ₹85,000 as token money. He made the payment into the bank account which they had provided to him.

Kartar Singh added, on September 25 he received a call from the accused who asked to transfer ₹3.90 lakh as agreement fee. He followed them and made the payment. However, two days later when the accused again asked for ₹6.50 lakh following which he doubted him.

After he realised that he had been duped, he filed a complaint on September 28.

Inspector Amandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 419 (punishment for personation), 420 (punishment for cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) and 66 D of the Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused after an inquiry.

