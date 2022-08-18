Prompt action by Haryana police helps minor rape victim report crime
: Prompt response to a signal call made to the Haryana police helpline 112, the state emergency response centre, on Wednesday helped a minor rape victim report the crime in Panchkula.
A Haryana police spokesperson said that a call made to Helpline 112 landed at the state emergency response centre, Panchkula, where a girl could be heard sobbing and crying and later disconnected the call.
The communication officer realised the caller must be in trouble and called her back immediately and tried to speak to her. The caller who was reluctant in sharing her plight was convinced by the supervisor communication officer to divulge more details.
On the basis of location-based services (LBS) provided by the network service provider, ERV-529 of Panchkula district was intimated about the incident and put on alert to track the victim’s exact location.
The ERV police personnel also called the victim and managed to trace her exact location. A Durga Shakti Team of Panchkula police was also summoned by the ERV personnel to the location of the caller.
The minor girl then reported that she was raped by the house owner’s driver and as she feared her safety, she could not share these details with anyone, the spokesperson said.
He said that the matter was referred to Panchkula police for further action and a case against the accused has been registered at women police station, Panchkula. The absconding accused has been identified and the raids are being conducted to arrest him, he added.
-
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
-
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
-
For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
-
Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
-
Ambala: Ex-armyman loses ₹21.4 lakh to fraudster
An Ambala man has been booked for allegedly duping a former armyman of ₹21.4 lakh by selling plots in an unapproved colony that never belonged to hAbhishek Malikat Defence Colony area in cantonment, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against Malik at Mahesh Nagar police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics