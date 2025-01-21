Properties worth 2 crore of job-fraud accused attached in J&K

Acting upon the directions of a court, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached property worth around ₹2.22 crores under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act in connection with a high-profile fraud case, said officials. FIR number 293/2024 under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNSS was registered at Nagrota police station in Jammu (iStock)

“The accused identified as Harpreet Singh, impersonated a lieutenant colonel of the Indian Army to deceive innocent individuals by promising them jobs in MES, MOD and DRDO,” stated an official statement issued here.

On November 6 last year, complainant Arun Sharma of Kandoli Nagrota told police that the alleged accused Harpreet Singh of Chhani Dewano in Pallanwala impersonated himself as lieutenant colonel of Indian Army and duped several youth of crore of rupees promising them jobs in MES, MOD and DEDO.

On this a case FIR number 293/2024 under sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNSS was registered at Nagrota police station in Jammu.

“During the course of investigation, details of bank transactions, email conversations and other allied documents were produced by the complainants and their statements were recorded under Section 180 of BNSS.

The accused was arrested on November 7 last year. The bank account statements of the accused were obtained and analysed.

The accused had receive an amount of ₹2,39,55,500 were from the complainants.

During further investigation it came to the fore that accused Harpreet Singh purchased property in the shape of double story duplex building constructed over eight Marlas of land at Channi Bija tehsil Bahu in Jammu district worth ₹2,22,50,000. Jammu chief judicial magistrate on January 18 issued directions for the attachment of the property.

The orders were executed on Monday through Bahu tehsildar.

The court also issued a show cause notice to the accused to explain his position within a period of 14 days, as to why the attached property , believed to be purchased using proceeds of crime, should not be auctioned off for the benefit of the affected victims