Properties worth ₹91 crore attached to recover pre-GST dues: Punjab minister Harpal Cheema

Finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the Punjab taxation department has attached 136 properties worth ₹91.10 crore in a major drive to recover pending pre-GST arrears. He stated that while the government has extended a one-time policy to help traders clear legacy dues, strong enforcement measures are being carried out against persistent defaulters. Punjab finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Cheema stated that the state government is deeply committed to ensuring a harassment-free and conducive business environment.

“This is precisely why we have extended the one-time policy, offering traders a golden opportunity to amicably settle their pre-GST arrears,” he said.

The excise and taxation minister further stated that wilful tax evasion will not be tolerated.

“The attachment of 136 properties worth over ₹91 crore sends a clear message that the taxation department is relentlessly pursuing major defaulters. I strongly urge all concerned traders to immediately avail the benefits of the one-time policy to resolve their pending dues and save their properties from imminent auction,” he said.

Sharing official data regarding the arrears summary as of February 18, Cheema said, “The department has attached a total of 136 properties valued at ₹91.10 crore across various jurisdictions. This encompasses 78 properties worth ₹50.58 crore located within the primary districts, alongside another 58 properties valued at ₹40.52 crore situated in other districts, states, or union territories. Additionally, some properties have already been auctioned, resulting in a recovery of ₹15.27 crore.”