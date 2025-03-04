Menu Explore
Property registration work hit as revenue officers strike work in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2025 04:37 PM IST

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal assigned duties to 12 kanungos to initiate the work of registration of properties.

The process of registering properties was hit in Jalandhar district on Tuesday despite the Punjab government’s warning to revenue officers to resume work at the earliest.

Despite the strike of tehsildars, the process of the registration of land continues in Bathinda tehsil office on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Despite the strike of tehsildars, the process of the registration of land continues in Bathinda tehsil office on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

In Kapurthala, deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal gave the powers of sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars to four kanungos (revenue officials) to resume the work related to the registration of properties.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal assigned duties to 12 kanungos to initiate the work of registration of properties.

Aggarwal said people visiting tehsil offices with appointment were getting their done.

Lachhman Singh, the president of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association, however, said the state government unnecessary vigilance raids would not be tolerated. “Members of the union won’t resume the registration of properties. Other revenue works remain unaffected as the revenue officers are available for those works on routine basis,” he said.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, said he had visited the tehsil office in Jalandhar after taking an appointment for the registration of his 500 square yard residential plot but nothing has been done so far. “I have a flight to Canada on Friday and am hoping to get the registration done before that,” he said.

