Property tax row: A day after ‘I-phone remarks’, L-G says citizens welfare priority

On Saturday, Sinha issued a statement that read, “Citizens’ welfare is the foremost priority of the government and property tax will ensure financial self-sustainability of cities and improvement of public amenities in the union territory.”

Amid furore over property tax, Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha came out with an official statement on Saturday in a bid to soothe frayed nerves.

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha during a speech at a farm university on Friday, had said that people have money for I-phones, data usage and video gaming but not for minimal property tax. Sinha’s remarks had not gone down well with the netizens. (PTI)
Sinha, during a speech at a farm university on Friday, had said that people have money for I-phones, data usage and video gaming but not for minimal property tax. Sinha’s remarks had not gone down well with the netizens.

“Our cities must witness rapid development and emerge as engines of growth. For that, financial self-sustainability of cities is necessary. Property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K. Implementation shall be done in consultation with the general public. Common citizens’ interests will be protected,” Sinha added.

On Friday, while addressing a gathering at a farm university near here, Sinha said, “In a small UT like J&K where government gets no revenue from water and electricity, there is a huge hue and cry over nominal house tax, which is minimum in country. People need everything but are not ready to give tax for the services.”

“I think everyone should think over it. People are supreme and government is bound to keep their interests supreme but those capable, if they don’t pay tax, how can facilities be provided. People have money for I-phones, data usage and video games but not for house tax,” he had said.

