Property worth 2.81 cr of 6 accused in UAPA case attached in Bandipora

Police in Bandipora on Thursday attached immovable property, including 18 kanals and 1 marla land, valuing about ₹2.81 crore of six accused persons allegedly involved in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, officials said here on Thursday. Six accused persons allegedly involved in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case (iStock)

Police said the accused whose land was attached was involved in case FIR No 33/2022 U/S 121 IPC, 18,20,39 UAPA Act, 2/3 E&IMCO Act of Bandipora police station.

Police said the attached properties include land measuring (2 kanal 11 marla) under Survey No.’s 1392, 1394, 1458, 1461, 1377 belongs to Mohmad Anwar Mir son of Gh Rasool Mir resident of Harteng Mantrigam; land measuring 03 Kanal -15 Marlas) under Survey No.’s 194, 195, 234, 388, 389, 8390 belongs to Ab Rashid Doie son of Alif Din resident of Ketson Aloosa, Land measuring (03 Kanal 09 Marlas) under Survey No.’s 182, 166, 164, 167343, 375 belongs to Sarfraz Ahmad son of Mohmad Yousf resident of Ketson Aloosa, Land measuring (01 Kanal-01Marlas under Survey No.’s 03, 04, 05 Mohmad Yousf Turk son of Mohd Shamsudin Turk resident of Ketson Aloosa, land measuring (06 Kanal -10 Marlas under Survey No.’s 3904, 2091, 2092, 39168, 2318 belongs to Mohmad Abdullah son of Gh Ahmad Malik resident of Aloosa, land measuring (06 Kanal 06 Marlas) under Survey No.’s 2420, 2421, 2426 ,2430, 2351, 2352 belongs to Farooq Ahmad son of Mohmad Ramzan Ganie resident of Aloosa.

“The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team led by DySP Headquarters Bandipora, Latief Khan and concerned Naib-Tehsildar, along with revenue officials. The execution of this action was witnessed by local residents of concerned villages,” Police spokesman said.