Proposal mooted to hold student polls in Sept-end at Panjab University
Proposed dates for the Panjab University Campus Students Council are September 23 or 30, but a final call is yet to be taken
A Panjab University official said on Tuesday that the dean students’ welfare’s office has proposed the last week of September as a suitable time-frame to hold the student council elections. However, the date has not been finalised yet, the official said.
The elections haven’t been conducted since the term of the outgoing Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) ended on May 31, 2020, as the varsity had switched to virtual classrooms amid the pandemic.
With preparations on in full swing, no student body seems to have an obvious edge so far, as most candidates will be contesting the polls for the first time. Almost all the student bodies are doing the groundwork to reach the maximum number voters.
The pandemic had come as a setback for student bodies and this year’s elections are likely to be closely contested.
In 2019 polls, Chetan Chaudhary of Student Organisation of India (SOI) was elected the president of PUCSC and before that, Kanupriya from Students For Society (SFS) became the first woman president of PUCSC in 2018.
SSP holds meeting to discuss maintenance of law and order
The university authorities have also started preparations to conduct the polls. Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal chaired a meeting at the varsity’s senate hall on Tuesday, where maintenance of law and order during the elections was discussed.
The meeting was attended by dean students’ welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh; Roopali Garg, DSW (women); Ashok Kumar, associate DSW; Shruti Arora, SP city, Chandigarh; Gurmukh Singh, DSP central, Chandigarh and Jasbir Singh, station house officer at Sector 11 police station.
As per an official communiqué , it was stated during the meeting that outsiders’ entry to the campus will not be allowed and different students’ organisations should cooperate with the university in this regard. Moreover, the student organisation concerned will be held responsible if they bring outsiders on campus.
“Student Organisations should maintain a peaceful and violence free atmosphere at the campus. They should not bring a person of criminal nature to the campus and the university students should always carry their identity cards with them,” PU announced.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
