Proposal to relocate Ferozepur Central Jail lying in limbo
The proposal to relocate Ferozepur Central Jail to the city’s outskirts has been lying in limbo for past many years, which is giving hard time to prison authorities to curb smuggling of mobile phones and contraband.
In the last 14 months, about 400 mobile phones have been seized from inmates, besides some quantity of contraband.
“In 2021, 300 mobile phones were recovered while in January and February this year, 90 cellphones were seized,” said an official, who wished to remain anonymous.
“One major reason behind easy access of mobile phones to inmates is the present location of the jail, which is surrounded by a thickly populated area. Innumerable instances of throwing packets carrying prohibited articles, including mobiles and intoxicant items from outside area of jail boundary have been reported,” said sources in the prison.
With the passage of time, multiple commercial as well as residential complexes have emerged around the jail, posing a threat to its security requirements.
“Availability of mobile phones with inmates, especially hardcore ones, is a cause of serious concern for society and security agencies, and needs urgent redressal,” said Mehar Singh Mal, an advocate.
It may be stated here that in February 2014, then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had announced to shift the jail at a cost of ₹150 crore, but nothing in reality ever materialised even though the site for new prison on 44 acres was identified at nearby Khai Pheme Kee village.
Meanwhile, the state government, under the Optimum Utilization of Vacant Government Land scheme, had transferred around 10.68 acres of jail land to Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) to build residential and commercial places with a plan to utilise the entire jail land subsequently. However, as the relocation of jail has not been done yet, PUDA too suspended its plan.
The state government aimed to encash prime piece of land of existing central jail measuring over 60 acres in the heart of the town, but it all remained on cards.
A few months ago, jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had also advocated the proposal of relocation by saying that the present location was not only inappropriate, but also a threat to safety and security. Randhawa had even announced to shift the present jail to the sugar mill site at Zira, a subdivision of Ferozepur district, but nothing happened.
Ferozepur jail superintendent Parminder Singh acknowledged that being in a thickly populated area, they faced stiff challenges to ensure safety and security. “But, we are leaving no stone unturned to cease any misadventure by anti-social elements,” he added.
